Look: Patrick Mahomes Flashes New Behind-The-Back Pass In Workout Video

Patrick Mahomes flashed a new no-look, behind-the-back pass in his latest workout video this week.

The Kansas City superstar quarterback did the impossible last season, leading the Chiefs to the organization’s first Super Bowl in 50 years. We’ve seen it all from Mahomes throughout his two-year NFL career. But he could add a new trick to his passing skill-set this upcoming season.

Mahomes executed a perfect no-look, behind-the-back pass to a receiver in the flat in his latest training video. According to the video’s text, the Chiefs QB is going to try and execute the flashy pass in an actual game this upcoming season.

Take a look at Mahomes’ behind-the-back pass in the video below.

Teams may as well start giving up if Patrick Mahomes adds this new trick to his passing skill-set. Something tells us he’ll find a way to utilize the new trick this season. Last year, he pulled off a regular no-look, but this is even more difficult.

The Chiefs are less than two months away from their 2020 season-opener. Kansas City will play Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans in Week 1. Kansas City will then start its quest to defend their Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs’ passing game will be lethal once again this season. After adding LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the 2020 NFL Draft, the rushing attack should be improved as well.

It certainly appears Mahomes has plenty left in his skill-set to show-off this upcoming season. Will we see a behind-the-back pass from No. 15 at some point this year?