Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Reveal Baby Announcement

2020 has been a rough one for most, but few have had a better year that Patrick Mahomes. After winning the Super Bowl in February, he proposed to his fiancee Brittany Matthews in September, announced they were expecting a child four weeks later, and now have a big announcement.

On Wednesday, Mahomes and Matthews took to Instagram and Twitter respectively to post a video of their gender reveal party. Dozens of balloons, a few adorable dogs and plenty of confetti marked the occasion.

With their friends and family watching via video chat, the pair revealed that they will be having a daughter. “Baby girl,” Matthews wrote. Mahomes retweeted her by dubbing himself “#GirlDad” in homage to the late-great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who lost their lives earlier this year.

Fans and friends from around the world have already taken to social media to congratulate the pair. Mahomes’ video already has over 330,000 views on Instagram alone. Their separate tweets have tens of thousands of likes in just over an hour.

2020 has truly been an unforgettable year for Mahomes. First he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Then he won the Super Bowl and became the youngest player ever to win Super Bowl MVP and NFL Mvp in a career.

In the months that followed, Mahomes became the highest-paid player in NFL history, inking a deal worth half a billion dollars.

And now he’s just months away from starting a family.

If Mahomes isn’t living a charmed life right now, nobody is.