Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Says Media Is ‘Destroying’ His Life

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes has become a social media starlet over the past couple of years – and not always for the best reasons. But it appears that Jackson is getting a little tired of his newfound fame.

In a recent Instagram post, Jackson Mahomes seemed to admit that the extra attention he’s getting is taking a toll. Last week he wrote, “I hate media/news it’s destroying my life.”

Mahomes followed up that post with another one. He looks upset in the photo and says he’s feeling “broken/sad/disrespected.”

Mahomes didn’t explain his posts in any follow-up posts. But the New York Post suggested that it may have been a result of his not being invited to his brother’s recent Las Vegas bachelor party. If Jackson was at Patrick’s party, he wasn’t seen in any of the pictures from the event.

Jackson Mahomes: The media is 'destroying my life' https://t.co/O0MlcP5LL0 pic.twitter.com/vIsz0NBxM8 — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2022

Jackson Mahomes is a TikTok and Instagram stars with over a million followers on the social media platforms. But some of his antics have gotten him into a lot of trouble lately.

Mahomes has recently been accused of scamming companies and got ripped by a Kansas City bar for some of his “entitled” behavior back in December. He also offended tons of people by dancing on the logo of the late Sean Taylor at a Washington game.

We’ve seen plenty of people get burned out by social media. Maybe Jackson Mahomes is finally starting to feel the burnout too.

Will he start making fewer posts?