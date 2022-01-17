Patrick Mahomes Can Join An Elite Group On Sunday Night

In just five NFL seasons Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has achieved just about everything a player can. But while he’s already made history in many ways, he can make even more with a win over the Steelers tonight.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Mahomes can become the sixth player in history with at least one postseason win in each of his first four playoff trips. They didn’t list off the other players who made that exclusive list.

Brett Favre and Tom Brady are on the list, but legends like Joe Montana, John Elway and Dan Marino are not. So it would be quite the feather in Mahomes’ cap to achieve this milestone.

There’s a lot of confidence out there that Mahomes will get the job done. Most analysts believe that the Chiefs will cruise to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight.

With a victory, @PatrickMahomes would become the sixth quarterback with at least one victory in each of his first four postseason appearances.

In his first four NFL seasons Mahomes won the NFL MVP award, two AFC titles and a Super Bowl MVP award. He was rewarded for his incredible efforts with the biggest contract in the history of American sports – a 10-year, $503 million deal.

Mahomes could retire tomorrow and probably be a first ballot Hall of Famer. But he’s got years left to go before he’ll be ready to call it quits.

And that won’t be before he makes many more playoff trips.