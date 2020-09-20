Patrick Mahomes Can Make NFL History This Afternoon

Few quarterbacks in NFL history – if any – have had a better start to their careers than Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs star had a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl victory before turning 25 years old.

Mahomes can make more NFL history on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers today. If Mahomes throws close to 400 yards, he’ll make history.

Mahomes, who turned 25 years old on Thursday, needs 377 passing yards against the Chargers in order to reach 10,000 career passing yards. If he does it, he’ll reach the notable mark in his 33rd NFL game. That would be the fastest ever to 10,000 yards.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner currently owns the record. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback reached 10,000 yards in only 36 career games.

So, Mahomes is going to break the record either this week or next week. It would be cool to see Mahomes do it this afternoon, as it’d take a big-time throwing effort to get there.

The Chiefs and the Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. Kansas City and Los Angeles are both looking to move to 2-0 on the season.

This afternoon’s game will be televised on CBS.