Patrick Mahomes Shares Honest Admission About Coach Andy Reid

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid form a pretty incredible duo in Kansas City.

The Chiefs, led by their star quarterback and head coach, won the Super Bowl last season. Kansas City could be on the way to another one this season. The Chiefs are off to an 8-1 start this fall, set to take on the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Mahomes admitted this week that he didn’t always trust Reid’s play designs early on in his career. However, those concerns are now long gone.

“My first and second year here, he would drop some plays and I would be like, ‘I mean, I’ll try it but but I don’t know how’s that gonna work with the defense and how they’re playing,’” Mahomes said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “It seems like every single time I had that thought, it was a wide open touchdown. So nowadays, whenever he draws up [a play], I’m just ready to go and ready to go out there and execute it.”

The Chiefs have run some of the coolest plays of the season this fall.

With play-calling like that, the Chiefs are pretty much impossible to stop in the end zone.

Kansas City and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC. Perhaps we’ll see a trick play or two.