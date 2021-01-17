Breaking: Chiefs Announce Patrick Mahomes Will Not Return

Patrick Mahomes will not return to Sunday afternoon’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went down awkwardly on a third-down rushing attempt toward the end of the third quarter. Mahomes ran the ball on an option play and took a tough hit. Mahomes then appeared to stumble as he made his way off the ground.

Mahomes was taken into the blue injury tent and then rushed into the locker room. Multiple reports suggested he was being looked at for a possible concussion.

Kansas City has since announced an official update on Mahomes’ status. The superstar quarterback is officially OUT for the game. Mahomes will not return.

“Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out,” the Chiefs’ official Twitter account announced on Sunday afternoon.

The game is now in Chad Henne’s hands.

Kansas City is leading Cleveland, 22-17, with a little more than 11 minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Henne completed one of two passes for five yards in replacement duty in the most-recent series.

The Chiefs are looking to advance to the conference championship game for the third straight season. The winner of the Kansas City vs. Cleveland game will face Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.