The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs OC Reveals His 2-Word Description Of Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes at a Kansas City Royals game.KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 18: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs watches the Kansas City Royals take batting practice prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 18, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

There are a lot of flattering ways to describe Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He’s a Super Bowl champion and an NFL MVP. He’s a part-owner of a Major League Baseball franchise. He’s arguably the most-talented quarterback in league history.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would agree with all of those descriptions, but he has a more brutally honest one.

“Competitive prick.”

“You guys have been around him, you know him. He’s a competitive prick, OK. He’s a great kid, but he’s a competitive prick. … He wants to be the best at whatever he can do,” the Chiefs assistant coach said of Mahomes.

Bieniemy, who should be an NFL head coach very soon (if not already), spoke glowingly about Mahomes’ interest in getting better.

“He wants to improve at everything he can possibly improve on,” Bieniemy said. “He wants to be the best at whatever he can do. And along the way, he wants to make sure that he’s leading the guys, he wants to be held accountable by his peers. But also, too, he just wants to work. And that’s what you love about being around him every single day.”

An improved Patrick Mahomes is a terrifying thought for the rest of the NFL, that is for sure.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.