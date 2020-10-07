Patrick Mahomes Comments On Postgame Hug With Stephon Gilmore

Patrick Mahomes found himself being talked about a lot this morning, and it wasn’t because of his performance on the football field.

Earlier today, news broke that New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots played Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday night, and Gilmore participated in the game.

After the game, Mahomes and Gilmore met at midfield and shared a handshake and hug. A photo of the two of them in close contact was going viral this morning, as many openly worried that the Chiefs’ quarterback may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

This afternoon, Mahomes addressed his meeting with Gilmore, saying he was simply showing sportsmanship and didn’t consider whether or not Gilmore had COVID-19.

Patrick Mahomes on with Stephon Gilmore after the game: "You just have to trust in the protocols and the process in place. It was a little bit of a mental lapse." Mahomes said he wanted to show good sportsmanship & obviously didn't know about Gilmore's upcoming positive test. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 7, 2020

It should be noted that Gilmore tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive on Saturday. However, due to the incubation time of the virus, that didn’t mean he was all clear.

As a result, the NFL is taking plenty of heat for allowing Patriots-Chiefs to go on as scheduled. Hopefully, neither Mahomes or any of his teammates wind up coming down with COVID-19.

That goes for Gilmore’s constituents in New England as well.