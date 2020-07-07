Andy Reid Wore A Special Shirt For Patrick Mahomes’ Celebration

Andy Reid has to be a happy coach today. On Monday, it was announced that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs had come to terms on a record-shattering 10-year, $503 million deal.

Mahomes becomes the first professional athlete to sign a deal worth over $500 million. If any young athlete is worth it to his franchise, it is probably Mahomes. In his first two years as starter, he took home the MVP award and won a Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who won’t turn 25 until a few weeks into the 2020 season, joins a very select group. Only four other quarterbacks in the last 20 years have signed decade-long deals. That group features Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Daunte Culpepper, and Drew Bledsoe. Historically, it has been a mixed bag, but Favre is the only one that has probably been at a level close to what Mahomes has played at early in his career.

The Texas Tech product and former No. 11 pick helped Andy Reid take home his first Super Bowl, cementing his legacy as one of the best coaches in NFL history and a likely Hall of Famer. For today’s virtual press conference, Reid made sure to “dress up” out of respect for the occasion.

Andy Reid during Mahomes contract press conference: "I put on my best Tommy Bahama for all of you today. This is a great day.” …That’s a real quote. Love the guy. pic.twitter.com/4Wual9NYY7 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 7, 2020

At the Chiefs victory parade back in February, Reid predicted that the team would be back to win another Super Bowl. With Mahomes in the fold for the foreseeable future, that should be in play for the franchise for a long time.

With how Patrick Mahomes has played over the last two seasons, as long as the Chiefs are able to manage the large obstacle that is his deal, they should be in contention for a long time.

Reid may want to get his collection of Tommy Bahama shirts restocked. He could have even more to celebrate over the next few years.

[Jeff Darlington]