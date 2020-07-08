Randy Moss Predicts How Many TDs He’d Score With Patrick Mahomes

Randy Moss had some of the biggest seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history. Still, he’s a bit envious of the guys who get to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback just signed what is believed to be the biggest contract of any sports star in history. He could make over $500 million over 10 years. If any player is worth it, it is Mahomes, who won the NFL MVP award in his first year as starter in 2018, and the Super Bowl this past season.

During that MVP season in 2018, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. His numbers dipped this year, though he missed time due to injury. He still put up great stats when healthy, and played his best when it counted most.

Moss believes that if he had the chance to play with Mahomes, he would’ve caught 30 touchdown passes. He didn’t hurt for quality quarterbacks—he played with Daunte Culpepper during his best years with the Minnesota Vikings and then had a historic run with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Still, what Mahomes is doing early in his career is pretty special.

“When you look at everything that Patrick Mahomes has done, I think it was a good marriage between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs,” Moss told Get Up this morning. He also believes Mahomes may be the most talented quarterback he’s ever seen.

“He makes the position look so easy. When he’s able to have the speed of the (Mecole) Hardmans, the (Sammy) Watkins, the (Travis) Kelces, and you know I’m not leaving out ‘the cheetah’ (Tyreek Hill). When you have the track team like that, and you have a quarterback that is able to extend plays… I’m a deep threat guy, and having that kind of speed on the field, we possibly could be looking at the greatest quarterback of all time. No disrespect to what Tom Brady has accomplished. His Super Bowl rings speak volumes.”

In 2007, Moss set the NFL single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 23. If he played with Mahomes during his prime, he thinks he might’ve been able to catch 30.

“In my prime with Patrick Mahomes being able to buy time? I’m saying 30, Greeny! I’m saying 30 touchdowns to set the mark, and really set it at a high level, and I’m not joking by saying that.”

It’s a gaudy prediction, but there may not be a more talented potential combo in NFL history than Patrick Mahomes and Randy Moss.

[Get Up]