Patrick Mahomes Comments On Contract Talks, Future With Chiefs

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After playing for a base salary of just of $645,000 last year, he’ll be bumped up to $24.8 million for the final year of his rookie deal in 2021.

Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs have been a trio made in heaven. The team made what seemed like a gamble, trading up for the big-armed quarterback out of Texas Tech. He took over as starter after a season on the bench, and took home the 2018 NFL MVP Award.

Last year, Mahomes dealt with injury during the year, but was playing his best football when it counted: the post-season. He led the team to its first Super Bowl title in decades, cementing his legacy in Kansas City at just 24 years old. It is hard to argue against him as the best quarterback in football right now.

There’s no way the Chiefs will fail to lock up Mahomes for the long term. The two sides are working on a new deal ahead of training camp. It will likely make Mahomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, whenever it is finalized.

#Mahomes on extension: "I want to be a Chief for a very long time……whenever that happens, it happens." — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) May 1, 2020

With his signing and roster bonuses, Patrick Mahomes is in line to make about $5.3 million in 2020. It will be the last season in which he will be hilariously cheap for the Chiefs, if they don’t sign a new deal with a higher 2020 price tag before then.

Even the nearly $25 million he’s currently set to make in 2021 is well below market value.

Whenever that deal is cemented, it should shatter the big contracts signed by guys like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson in recent years.

