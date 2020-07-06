The Estimated Value Of Patrick Mahomes’ New Contract Is Insane

Patrick Mahomes is going to be making NFL record-breaking money over the next 12 years.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback agreed to a massive 10-year extension with the Chiefs on Monday. The new deal comes as no surprise. Patrick Mahomes has made it clear he wants to stay with Kansas City for the rest of his career.

A new contract was inevitable. But not many could’ve predicted the new deal would include a 10-year extension.

Patrick Mahomes’ new contract details haven’t been released just yet. But ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter predicts the deal will be worth anywhere between $400 and $500 million.

“I don’t know the full details,” Schefter told ESPN Radio, via 247Sports. “It’s going to be enormous. I’m going to guess between 400 and 500 million dollars, we’ll see how much is guaranteed, we’ll see if it’s tied to the cap. There’s a lot of questions. Literally the information just came in and I called you guys to let you know.”

To be honest, Patrick Mahomes is worth every penny. He’s clearly the best player in football. Not to mention, Mahomes is only 24-years-old.

The Kansas City superstar quarterback already has a Super Bowl and MVP under his belt. But he’s not satisfied just yet. Patrick Mahomes is capable of turning the Chiefs into a legendary dynasty – similar to what Tom Brady was able to do with the Patriots.

Get used to seeing Patrick Mahomes in a Chiefs uniform. It looks like he’ll be staying in Kansas City for the next decade.