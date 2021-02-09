Video Shows How Bucs WRs Reacted To Patrick Mahomes’ Crazy Throws

Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs lost 31-9 in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and he went without a touchdown pass for just the fifth time in his NFL career. Even as he was running for his life all game long against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ ferocious pass rush, he found a way to really some star members of the opposing team.

Mahomes faced a historic level of pressure, thanks to a Buccaneers defense that was among the best in football at getting after the quarterback, and a banged up offensive line. Somehow, he managed to only get sacked three times. That was thanks to a litany of incredible throwaways… something you usually don’t credit a quarterback with, but Mahomes deserved it Sunday.

Some of the throws were so impressive, that Buccaneers stars on the sideline couldn’t help but call him a magician. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were mic’d up for the game. They shared their amazement with some of Mahomes throws, including ones where he was being spun around by a Tampa Bay defender, and another where he was falling and basically parallel with the ground when he released it.

“Yo, he’s a magician,” Godwin said after one near-sack avoided by the 2018 NFL MVP. Evans said the same after a later play, shared by NFL Films.

They weren’t alone. While Patrick Mahomes struggled to get anything going, he put together an incredible effort to keep things from getting worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. Most fans recognized it, but Mahomes didn’t make excuses.

“Obviously, I didn’t play like I wanted to play,” Mahomes said after the Super Bowl loss. “What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field, and I felt like the guys did that. They were the better team today.

He finished his second Super Bowl appearance completing 26-of-49 throws for 270 yards and two interceptions, with 33 yards on the ground. At just 25 years old, we’d all be shocked if this was last shot, though. The Chiefs should be a major championship threat for years to come.

[NFL Films]