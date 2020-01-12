The Spun

Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson Are Making NFL History Today

patrick mahomes on the field during the game against the coltsKANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the final minute of the 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans both pulled off trades to land QBs Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, respectively. The two star QBs met on the field earlier this year, but they’re about to make history in the playoffs.

According to NFL Research, today will be just the seventh playoff meeting between two Under-25 QBs. But what’s more impressive is the tinier age gap between Mahomes and Watson.

Watson is only three days older than Mahomes, which NFL Research noted is the smallest age gap ever between two playoff starters in the Super Bowl era.

For the second year in a row, both Mahomes and Watson made the Pro Bowl and won their division titles.

Whoever wins today’s game at Arrowhead Stadium will host the Tennessee Titans in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

It’s certainly fascinating to see their careers overlap like this. But they will likely continue to overlap many times in the near future.

Who will win today – Mahomes or Watson?


