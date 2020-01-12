Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson Are Making NFL History Today

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans both pulled off trades to land QBs Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, respectively. The two star QBs met on the field earlier this year, but they’re about to make history in the playoffs.

According to NFL Research, today will be just the seventh playoff meeting between two Under-25 QBs. But what’s more impressive is the tinier age gap between Mahomes and Watson.

Watson is only three days older than Mahomes, which NFL Research noted is the smallest age gap ever between two playoff starters in the Super Bowl era.

When @deshaunwatson and @PatrickMahomes meet on Sunday, it will be the 7th playoff game in the Super Bowl era in which both starting QBs were under 25 years old. Watson was born 3 days before Mahomes — the smallest age gap between playoff starters in the Super Bowl era. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 10, 2020

For the second year in a row, both Mahomes and Watson made the Pro Bowl and won their division titles.

Whoever wins today’s game at Arrowhead Stadium will host the Tennessee Titans in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

It’s certainly fascinating to see their careers overlap like this. But they will likely continue to overlap many times in the near future.

Who will win today – Mahomes or Watson?