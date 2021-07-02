Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ Impressive Drill Is Going Viral

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes was running for his life. He was sacked three times, an impressive number on his part considering his was pressure a Super Bowl record 29 times in the game.

Mahomes had far from his best game, but he was able to keep plays alive despite having the Bucs’ impressive pass rush bearing down on him all night. After the season, he had surgery to repair ligaments stemming from a toe injury.

The Chiefs have looked to bolster their offensive line this offseason, which should certainly help matters. Mahomes is doing plenty of work to make sure he’s as hard to sack as any quarterback in the league.

Bobby Stroupe, a trainer and player development consultant for baseball and football players, has been working with Mahomes this offseason. Today, he posted video of a drill that basically looks like an intense one-on-one game of tag. Mahomes avoids his opponent, who Stroupe identified as a former TCU starting defensive back, while running around a set of cones.

What had happened was … pic.twitter.com/ouQwJIzqBM — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) July 2, 2021

Mahomes looked pretty agile there, especially considering his recovery from injury. After what happened in the Super Bowl, fans are taking notice.

👀 https://t.co/yqlDndwOAv — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 2, 2021

Yeah, Pat's toe seems just fine now. https://t.co/x6ALdG0TDX — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) July 2, 2021

Regular dudes trying to catch Patrick Mahomes really shows you just how elusive he really is… https://t.co/HpAjCR5Ip0 — Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) July 2, 2021

Patrick Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns, and six interceptions last year, leading the Chiefs to their second-straight Super Bowl berth after winning it all a year earlier. At this point, you should probably pencil in Mahomes for MVP consideration and the Chiefs for serious Super Bowl potential every year until it’s proven wrong.

