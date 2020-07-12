Patrick Mahomes Explains What ‘Excites’ Him About Contract

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to the biggest contract extension in sports history earlier this week.

The Chiefs signed the Super Bowl MVP quarterback to a 10-year extension that could be worth $503 million. The 10-year extension is added on to Mahomes’ remaining two years, meaning he’s now under contract for the next 12 years.

Mahomes is obviously pumped for his future to be secure. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers and they’ll look to win several more with Mahomes behind center.

The Chiefs quarterback revealed what “excites” him about his contract during an interview earlier this week.

“I’m just excited to have the flexibility in my contract to keep those guys around me and try to build something and do something special,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes does have a Super Bowl number in mind, too.

“I don’t know if there’s a number,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Nicole Briscoe on Friday, before naming his. “I mean obviously you try to chase greatness, and [Brady’s] got six, so I’m going to try to do whatever I can to at least get to that number.

“I understand how hard that is, really, it’s a one of a kind thing for Tom to be able to get to nine Super Bowls and win six of them, so I’m just going to go about the process every single day of trying to make myself better and do whatever I can to make the Kansa City Chiefs better.”

We’re certainly not going to bet against him.