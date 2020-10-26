Patrick Mahomes Fans Aren’t Happy With Dan Orlovsky’s Comment Today

Patrick Mahomes may be the reigning Super Bowl MVP and own a league MVP award, but ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think he’s the best quarterback in football.

On Get Up! this morning, Orlovsky discussed Tom Brady’s performance in the Bucs’ 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 43-year-old legend threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

Thus far, Brady has thrown for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions while leading the Bucs to a 5-2 record.

Despite his age and the presence of younger, more physically gifted players like Mahomes and Russell Wilson, Orlovsky still thinks Brady’s experience and passing ability make him the best QB in football, as long as he can be kept upright.

“If they protect him, which they have, he is the best quarterback in football. That’s still the case for Tom Brady,” Orlovsky said. “When he is protected, he’s the best quarterback in football. Because here’s the thing, there’s not a throw in a situation he can not make. There’s not a defense he has not seen.”

"If they protect him, [Tom Brady] is the best quarterback in football."@danorlovsky7 says TB12 is still the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4Si9kXqvzc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 26, 2020

You can be sure that a lot of Chiefs fans disagree with this take. Mahomes has been pretty widely regarded as the best quarterback in the league since roughly the beginning of the 2019 season.

Thankfully, as NFL fans, we get to see Brady and Mahomes go head-to-head this season. They’ll face off in Tampa on November 29.