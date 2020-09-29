Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Announces She’s Pregnant

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has the challenge of taking on NFL defenses. Soon, he’ll have a new challenge: parenting a child.

Patrick’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced on Tuesday evening that she’s pregnant. It’s unclear the gender, but something tells u we’ll find out later this year. Take a look at Brittany and Patrick’s announcement in the posts below.

Here’s another look, thanks to Patrick’s post on Instagram.

We certainly can’t wait to watch Brittany and Patrick become parents.

One thing’s for sure: the couple will have plenty of money to raise a child. The Chiefs quarterback signed a 10-year extension worth upwards of $503 million during the off-season. Amazingly enough, Mahomes’ current contract with the Chiefs will expire when their child is 12 years old.

As for the football side of things, Mahomes looked as impressive as ever in the Chiefs’ win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Kansas City quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore secondary. He also added a score on the ground.

Baltimore figured to be Kansas City’s top challenge in the AFC this season, and although it’s just one game, the Chiefs had absolutely no problem downing the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Mahomes continues to elevate his play on a year-to-year basis.

For now, Mahomes will continue quarterbacking the Kansas City Chiefs. In coming months, he’ll take on the new challenge of parenthood. Congratulations to Brittany and Patrick as they take on this new and exciting venture.