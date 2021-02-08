Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Posts Message After Super Bowl Loss

His stats won’t reflect it, but Patrick Mahomes did just about all he could during the Super Bowl tonight. With two key offensive linemen out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush got after him in a major way, even without Todd Bowles dialing up blitzes very often.

Mahomes was running for his life for most of the night. The Kansas City Chiefs receivers, typically as reliable a group as there is in the NFL, didn’t help him at all, with numerous big drops. The rushing attack was okay—107 yards on 17 carries—but the Chiefs fell behind too early for it to be a major factor.

The game wound up being more of a referendum on the incredible career of Tom Brady more than anything else. The legendary quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl, and first away from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Mahomes, in his second straight Super Bowl, should get plenty of chances down the road. He’s just 25 years old and is talented a passer as we’ve ever seen. As the game came to a close, Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the game.

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews were engaged in September, just before the start of the NFL season. A few weeks later, the couple announced that they’re expecting a baby.

This one will probably eat at Mahomes for a while, but obviously he has a lot to look forward to in the coming months, away from the football field. Everyone expects him to be right back into Super Bowl contention once again next fall as well.

