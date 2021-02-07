Photos: Meet Brittany Matthews, The Fiancee Of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is going for Super Bowl win No. 2 on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs enter the game as a three-point favorite over the Buccaneers.

Mahomes did not win the NFL’s MVP award, but he has a chance to win his second championship. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl last year and are going for a second straight title on Sunday night.

It will be another big day for the Mahomes family. It’s been a big year for Mahomes and his longtime partner, Brittany Matthews. Mahomes proposed to Matthews before the 2020 season. The happy couple later announced that they are expecting their first child later this year.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond,” Brittany wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

Patrick and Brittany have been dating for several years. They’ve had a lot to celebrate over the last 12 months and could add another big accomplishment on Sunday night.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.