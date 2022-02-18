Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany, Not Happy With Latest Rumor

Earlier this afternoon, a report emerged regarding Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Former NFL player and current Fox Sports Radio host Rich Ohrnberger reported that Mahomes asked his brother, Jackson, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, to not attend games during the 2022 season.

Not long after the report emerged, multiple NFL insiders shot down the rumor. A few hours later, Mahomes himself responded to the rumor saying, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂.”

Well, his fiancee has now see and responded to the report as well. Matthews responded to a fan on Twitter who said hating on her is the “cool” thing to do – obviously in a sarcastic manner.

“Yup the cool thing to do. Quite hysterical how something like that can become cool,” she said on Twitter.

Yup the cool thing to do. Quite hysterical how something like that can become cool.😵‍💫 https://t.co/V278fXi9L7 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 18, 2022

Matthews and Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, have received plenty of hate from opposing fans. Brittany hasn’t been shy in celebrating her soon-to-be husband’s success on the field.

And why should she?

Perhaps those fans with critical comments should channel their vitriol in a different direction.