Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany, Reacts To His Message

In the early hours of Wednesday night/Thursday morning, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to the criticism of his relationship with fiancee, Brittany Matthews.

Earlier in the week, the couple attended a Texas Tech men’s basketball game. Cameras captured the couple seemingly on a double date and that video went viral on social media.

“Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy,” the viral tweet reads, which has been retweeted more than 3,000 times and liked more than 37,000 times.

The video appeared to show the couple having a disagreement over something.

Check it out.

Poor Patrick. Have to feel for the guy. pic.twitter.com/IOoB3f3VAp — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) February 17, 2022

Mahomes was clearly aware of the video, and the recent criticism his soon-to-be wife has received on social media over the past few years. He didn’t wait long to come to the defense of the mother of his child.

“Man people are weird… love you babe,” the star quarterback said. A few hours later, Matthews returned the message with a simple “I love you,” accompanied by a couple of emojis.

I love you❤️🙏🏼 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 17, 2022

Cleary Brittany and Patrick are happy with their relationship and that’s all that matters.