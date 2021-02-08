Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Has Message For Super Bowl Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their respective locker rooms for halftime as The Weeknd performs.

That’s giving Chiefs fans plenty of time to vent their frustrations with the officiating in the first half. Kansas City as on the wrong end of a few controversial calls that resulted in the Buccaneers taking a 21-6 halftime lead.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu appeared to intercept Brady, but a Chiefs corner was called for holding on the play. Just a few plays later, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connected for their second touchdown of the night – giving Tampa Bay a 14-3 lead.

Just a few minutes later, the officials made a couple more questionable calls against the Chiefs leading to yet another Buccaneers touchdown. Chiefs fans were livid with the officiating in the first half and that includes Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee.

Brittany Matthews made it clear that she was not very happy with the calls made in the first half.

“If y’all call one more weak ass flag,” she said on Twitter.

It’s a message many Chiefs fans are saying to the officials right now. They’re watching as Tom Brady and company hold a 15-point lead in the biggest game of the season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Patrick Mahomes can lead his team back from a significant deficit.

If he doesn’t Brady will win ring No. 7.