Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Is Loving His Performance Today

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are putting on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Kansas City is leading Tampa Bay, 27-10, midway through the third quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs’ offense has been unstoppable for most of the game.

Mahomes has thrown for 412 yards and three touchdowns on 30/38 pass attempts. He has a pretty good chance at finishing the game with more than 500 yards.

Tyreek Hill has almost been more impressive. The Chiefs wide receiver has 12 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is loving the performance.

Well let me tell ya, THAT WAS IT🔥👏🏼💯 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) November 29, 2020

Lol Tyreek, that was very hilarious 🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) November 29, 2020

Mahomes is taking on Brady a couple of years after losing to him in the AFC Championship Game. Brady and Mahomes shared a cool moment following that contest.

“First of all, I’m thankful that Tom talked to Patrick when Patrick was young and gave him the words of encouragement that he did after the championship game there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that, and Patrick did, too. It was just a respect thing and I just really thought that was great. That was a tough game, and he just said, ‘Hey, you just keep being you and things are going to work out.’ I think that just kind of, those simple words, that’s big for a young guy to hear, especially from somebody that great.”

Perhaps Brady is regretting that postgame advice, now though…