Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Calls Out The NFL After Monday’s Game

When the NFL released its top 100 players for 2020 rankings before the start of the regular season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came in at No. 1. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, came in at No. 4.

We’re only three weeks into the 2020 regular season, but already, that list is looking pretty dumb.

Jackson is a great player, but he was out-classed by Mahomes on Monday Night Football. So far in his career, the Ravens quarterback has yet to deliver on the big stages. Mahomes, meanwhile, has led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl and looks incredibly dominant in 2020.

Chiefs fans aren’t forgetting about that ranking anytime soon, either. Following Monday night’s dominant performance in Baltimore, Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, took to Twitter to call out the National Football League’s rankings.

“No, let them keep ranking him #4 in the league…we love it,” she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' fiance, @brittanylynne8, didn't forget where some rankings had Mahomes 👀 pic.twitter.com/6uRuAN2iTk — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2020

Here’s what the NFL wrote about Mahomes’ ranking before the season:

Two seasons as a starter and the magnificent Mahomes seemingly knows no bounds when it comes to the acclaim and accolades he can garner or the splendid success and statistics he can compile. A consecutive No. 4 spot has been bestowed Mahomes and the only question is likely if it was high enough?

The answer: No, it is not high enough.