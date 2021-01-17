Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Posts Message About His Status

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to close out this afternoon’s playoff game without Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion earlier.

Mahomes was injured early in the third quarter after being brought down on a speed option keeper. He appeared unsteady on his feet and was eventually diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

For Chiefs fans worried about their quarterback’s condition, Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews posted an encouraging update on her Twitter account.

“I’m fine, Patrick’s fine, thanks for all the prayers! WE STILL GOT A GAME TO WIN LETS GOOOOOO!!!” she wrote.

The Chiefs are two minutes away from winning that game. They lead 22-17 at the two-minute warning, and even though the Browns are likely to get the ball back, they’ll have no timeouts left when that happens.

A win by the Chiefs would clinch a third-straight AFC title game appearance. Kansas City would host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

