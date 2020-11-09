Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Shares Special Photos From Sunday’s Game

Sunday was a special day for Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs got another big win, as Mahomes led his team to a close victory over the Carolina Panthers. Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, completing 30 of 45 passes, in the 33-31 win over their NFC foe.

Mahomes had some special fans in attendance on Sunday afternoon. The star quarterback’s fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is pregnant with their first child.

Matthews took to social media following the win to post some heartwarming photos of her baby bump in attendance at Sunday’s game. Mahomes and Matthews are expecting a baby girl in 2021.

“Baby girls starting to make an appearance, she told me she can’t wait for game daysss,” Matthews wrote on Instagram.

It’s been quite a year for Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won a Super Bowl, signed a $500 million extension, proposed to his longtime girlfriend and is now expecting his first child.

It’s been a crazy year for everyone, but Mahomes has plenty of things to be thankful for right now.

The Chiefs, 8-1, are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in two weeks on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.