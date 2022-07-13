Patrick Mahomes Films New Commercial: Fans React

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears do be doing well for himself this offseason. On Wednesday, he released his latest commercial with Coors Light.

Surprisingly, Mahomes wasn't actually promoting Coors Light beer. Instead, he was promoting a flashlight with the iconic brand's logo on it.

"This summer, we tapped star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be in a promo for Coors Light," the commercial said. "Turns out we overlooked the fact that he can't actually promote Coors Light."

So far, the responses to this commercial featuring Mahomes have been very positive.

"Give a huge raise to whomever thought of this," NFL Network's Steve Wyche said.

"Already out of stock," Parker Padgett tweeted. "Not that I checked."

"This is brilliant," one fan tweeted.

"One of the best ads I've seen in a while - love the play on words," another fan wrote.

The flashlight that Mahomes is promoting was available for purchase on TheCoorsLight.com, with all the proceeds going to the 15 and the Mahomies foundation.

As of now, the flashlight is currently out of stock. Clearly, Chiefs fans were eager to support Mahomes' cause.