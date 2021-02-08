Patrick Mahomes’ First Quarter Passing Numbers Are Pretty Crazy

Patrick Mahomes picked apart the Tampa Bay secondary the first time the Chiefs and the Bucs met earlier this season. It’s a different story this evening.

Mahomes finished the first quarter of Super Bowl LV with just nine(!) passing yards. Yes, you read that right.

The Tampa Bay defense is playing lights out so far and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is a big reason why. The Bucs’ pass-rush has forced Mahomes out of the pocket and into uncomfortable throws (which is tough to do against a quarterback like Mahomes).

The first time Mahomes played the Bucs earlier this season, Mahomes had 229 first-quarter passing yards. It’s a much different story this evening.

If the Tampa Bay defense keeps it up, it’s going to be a long night for the Kansas City Chiefs.

To make matters worse, Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with turf toe. The Chiefs quarterback isn’t 100 percent, and it looks like it’s impacting his play early on. Mahomes escaping the pocket isn’t anything new, though. That’s typically when the Mahomes’ magic happens.

One thing to keep an eye on this evening is the Chiefs’ ability to run the football. Kansas City is obviously reliant on the passing game, but if the running game is non-existent that’ll make life extremely difficult on Mahomes.

The Bucs hold an early 7-3 lead with much of the second quarter remaining. Catch the rest of the action on CBS.