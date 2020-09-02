On Tuesday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took to the field at Arrowhead Stadium to receive their Super Bowl rings.

In February, Kansas City used an incredible comeback from Patrick Mahomes and company en route to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Months later, the Chiefs were back on the field to celebrate that victory once again.

During the ring ceremony, cameras captured the reaction of the team’s star quarterback to receiving his first ring. The Chiefs players, though, weren’t the only one who received a ring on Tuesday night.

Mahomes bent the knee to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. She said yes and the couple showed off her new ring as well.

Check it out.

First, his Super Bowl ring. Now, @PatrickMahomes proposed to his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/ou3T4mUAE0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 2, 2020

It’s been quite the week for these two – and it’s only Tuesday.

On Monday, Matthews celebrated her 25th birthday. Just a day later, both she and her new fiance had a new ring to celebrate.

Life is pretty good for Mahomes, who inked the largest contract in American sports history earlier this summer. Although he said he didn’t buy anything right after the new deal, it’s clear he shelled out a few bucks for Brittany’s new ring.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!