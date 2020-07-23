Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, Has Message For Haters

Patrick Mahomes’ longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, called out the haters on social media earlier this week.

Matthews posted an adorable photo on her Instagram page earlier this week. She posted a photo of herself and Mahomes out on a boat.

“Smoochinnnn,” she wrote.

While most of the comments on Matthews’ page – which has more than 500,000 followers – were positive, there were a number of hurtful, insensitive comments.

Matthews took to Twitter earlier this week to call out the haters.

“I wish, that every person that made a dumb ass/hurtful/rude comment to someone on social media, that I could just sit them down, look them in their eyes & say what the heck is wrong with you, what are you doing?” Matthews tweeted on Monday evening.

I wish, that every person that made a dumb ass/hurtful/rude comment to someone on social media, that I could just sit them down, look them in their eyes & say what the heck is wrong with you, what are you doing? 😑😑 #bebetter — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) July 20, 2020

Thankfully, Matthews and Mahomes still managed to enjoy some relaxing time out on the water last week. The happy couple was at Lake Tahoe for a celebrity golf tournament.

It’s been a big offseason for the Mahomes squad so far this offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback agreed to a blockbuster $503 million contract extension. It’s the biggest extension in the history of the National Football League.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.