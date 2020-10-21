Patrick Mahomes Had 3-Word Message For Fans After Win Over Bills

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs got back to their winning ways with an impressive performance against the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City jumped out to an early lead and rode rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a 26-17 win. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards as the Chiefs finished with 245 total yards on the ground.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t forced to do much other than hand the ball off. The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw the ball just 26 times – his fewest of the 2020 season thus far.

Mahomes threw two impressive touchdown passes as the Chiefs took care of the Bills. It was an important win for Kansas City, which got back to its winning ways after dropping a Week 6 game to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following the game on Monday night, Mahomes had a very simple message for his fans.

“Back on track,” Mahomes said on Instagram.

The Chiefs improved to 5-1 on the season and could take a commanding two-game lead in the AFC West if the Raiders fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

Mahomes and company are heavy favorites to return to the Super Bowl. Next up for the Chiefs is a divisional battle against the Denver Broncos.

Denver enters Sunday’s game off of an impressive victory over the New England Patriots last weekend.

Kansas City and Denver face off on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.