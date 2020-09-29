Patrick Mahomes Had A Simple Message After Monday’s Win

The Chiefs sent a statement to the rest of the NFL with its double-digit win over the Ravens on Monday night, as Patrick Mahomes finished with 385 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

After the 2019 season came to an end, Mahomes was ranked as the No. 4 player in NFL Network’s Top 100. That seems absurd considering the fact that he’s arguably the best quarterback in the league, and it’s pretty clear he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Mahomes didn’t just play outstanding football on Monday night, he completely overshadowed the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. Following the team’s win in Week 3, the Super Bowl MVP had a four-word message for his fans.

Instead of celebrating Kansas City’s win over Baltimore, Mahomes posted this message on social media: “On to the next #ChiefsKingdom.”

On to the next ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 29, 2020

Things won’t get any easier for the Chiefs, as they’ll now have to prepare for the Cam Newton and the Patriots. However, Andy Reid’s squad will always have a chance to win as long as its quarterback is playing at an elite level.

Ironically enough, Mahomes’ message on Twitter is giving off Bill Belichick vibes. We’ll see if he can beat Belichick’s defense next Sunday.

Mahomes might not be playing as well as Russell Wilson, but he’s still putting up impressive numbers. He’s thrown for 898 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions through three games.