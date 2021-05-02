Patrick Mahomes Had Telling Reaction To Team’s Draft

It’s safe to say that Patrick Mahomes was a fan of the picks made by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs made six picks during the 2021 NFL Draft, with two of those picks being offensive linemen. Kansas City selected Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey in the second round on Friday night. The AFC West franchise then selected Tennessee offensive tackle Trey Smith in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon.

It’s clear that Mahomes was happy with the draft, especially the offensive line picks.

😁😁😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 1, 2021

Mahomes should feel good about his team adding more protection up front. After all, the Chiefs’ offensive line was dominated by the Buccaneers’ pass rush in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City has made several notable moves to address the offensive line this offseason, including a trade for Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

While Mahomes faced a ton of pressure in the Super Bowl, it’s clear that the Chiefs are hoping to stop that from happening in the future.

Kansas City will head into the 2021 season with more protection up front for the franchise quarterback.