Patrick Mahomes Has A 3-Word Message After Today’s Loss

For the first time this season and in 13 games dating back to last season, the Kansas City Chiefs lost today. For superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it provides all the fuel he needs to get better.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Chiefs double-digit underdogs. Derek Carr ignored the oddsmakers by slicing up the Chiefs defense for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes had a big day, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory. The Kansas City quarterback holds himself to a high standard. There’s no doubt he’ll use Sunday’s loss to get better before next week’s game.

Mahomes posted a simple message on Twitter following the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday. It looks like the superstar quarterback is ready to get back to work.

Reset and reload! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have an extra day of recovery and preparation prior to their next game. Kansas City was originally scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills for Thursday Night Football this coming week. But the Bills’ Week 5 game against the Titans has been postponed until this coming Tuesday.

As a result, the Chiefs will take on the Bills next Monday at 5 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium.

Mahomes is already itching to get back out on the football field to try and get his team a win and avoid back-to-back losses.