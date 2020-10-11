The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has A 3-Word Message After Today’s Loss

A closeup of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For the first time this season and in 13 games dating back to last season, the Kansas City Chiefs lost today. For superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it provides all the fuel he needs to get better.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Chiefs double-digit underdogs. Derek Carr ignored the oddsmakers by slicing up the Chiefs defense for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-32 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes had a big day, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory. The Kansas City quarterback holds himself to a high standard. There’s no doubt he’ll use Sunday’s loss to get better before next week’s game.

Mahomes posted a simple message on Twitter following the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday. It looks like the superstar quarterback is ready to get back to work.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will have an extra day of recovery and preparation prior to their next game. Kansas City was originally scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills for Thursday Night Football this coming week. But the Bills’ Week 5 game against the Titans has been postponed until this coming Tuesday.

As a result, the Chiefs will take on the Bills next Monday at 5 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium.

Mahomes is already itching to get back out on the football field to try and get his team a win and avoid back-to-back losses.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.