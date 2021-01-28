Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Response To Twitter Criticism

The Spun

If you’re going to complain about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Twitter, the superstar quarterback probably won’t pay you any mind.

That doesn’t mean Mahomes won’t see the criticism. He just doesn’t appear to be fazed by it, indicating as much today.

When discussing the scrutiny he and his team see on social media, Mahomes admits he’s perplexed where some of it comes from, especially as Kansas City continues to win.

“It’s like, ‘we weren’t winning by enough?’ I guess that’s a stat?” Mahomes said, via SportsRadio810’s Joshua Brisco.

It is a fair point raised by the QB. At this point, any complaining about the Chiefs is essentially nitpicking.

This isn’t to say the team is completely without faults. But, again, we’re talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs who went 14-2 in the regular season and won their first two playoff games.

Not to mention, one of those two regular season losses came in Week 17 with starters resting and the Chiefs closed out their first playoff win over the Browns with backup quarterback Chad Henne.

There’s just not much this team isn’t capable of.


