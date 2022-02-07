Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bengals Loss

One week later, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted he is still not over his team’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a sideline interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters during today’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Mahomes said he doesn’t think he can put the defeat behind him until Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl.

“I’m still not over it,” Mahomes told Salters. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation moving forward.”

Against the Bengals last week, Mahomes and the Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter. However, they scored just three points the rest of the way and lost 27-24 in overtime.

Mahomes was held to just 55 yards passing after halftime, leaving him to head into the offseason on a sour note.

“We have to go through the process again,” Mahomes said of the Chiefs’ approach to next season. “You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to get better and better every single day’ and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”