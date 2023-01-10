Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playoff Changes

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

If this year's AFC Championship Game features the Bills and Chiefs, it'll be played at a neutral site.

The NFL agreed on a neutral-site location for the AFC Championship if it involves a team that played fewer than 17 games - the Bills and Bengals.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the recent changes to the postseason. He doesn't seem bothered by it.

"Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a situation that we never have encountered before, but at the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar [Hamlin] was doing better and that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen.

“So, if that was neutral site, if that was going there [to Buffalo], whatever it was, we were just ready to go out there and play. But we have to win that first game first so let’s worry about whoever we play in that first round, or that first round for us.”

The Chiefs clinched a first-round bye with their Week 18 win over the Raiders. They'll face the lowest remaining seed in the Divisional Round.

Kansas City hasn't missed the AFC Championship Game since 2017.