Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Super Bowl Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass over Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes' third appearance in the Super Bowl. He won in his first trip to the big game three years ago.

However, one year later, Mahomes and the Chiefs were routed 31-9 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both outcomes left a lasting impact on the star quarterback, but it was his team's defeat that motivated him more.

"The win is amazing," Mahomes said Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "It's one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that. But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it's done for me is it's motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you'll never forget."

Considering Mahomes is only 27 and has led his team to three Super Bowls and five straight AFC Championship Game appearances, we don't expect Sunday to be his final appearance in the big game.

But, as he made clear last night, that doesn't make him any less inspired to bring home another ring. After all, the Super Bowl is a "must-win" game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed as much last night.