Patrick Mahomes Has Funny Reaction To Proposed Onside Kick Rule Change

The NFL is considering a major rule change which would allow for an alternative onside kick. The proposal brought about mixed reviews on Thursday. But Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is loving the idea.

The proposed change, courtesy of NFL insider Tom Pelissero, allows teams another option to get the ball back after a score. Rather than attempting an onside kick, teams would get the chance to attempt a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. The team must convert the down to get the ball back. For now, the idea is just at the proposal stage.

Obviously, plenty of offenses would struggle to convert a 15-yard fourth-down attempt. Some teams go an entire game without even completing a 15-yard throw. But other offenses are more than capable of converting a 15-yard first down – insert the Chiefs.

The Kansas City offense is built for explosive plays that result in big yardage. Mahomes’ escapability combined with Tyreek Hill’s speed is a deadly combination – a combination built for the NFL’s proposed onside kick rule change. It’s safe to say Mahomes is excited about the potential change, evident by his latest tweet:

4th and 15…. 😅😅 https://t.co/ESuILCqkcG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 21, 2020

In today’s NFL, 15 yards isn’t a big play for plenty of teams around the league. The Chiefs are one of those teams.

Mahomes, like many others, loves the idea of the change. The conversion rate of this potential change would likely be much higher than that of the typical onside kick. Plus, it adds another level of excitement to the game.

Imagine a scenario in which Mahomes and the Chiefs are trailing by a touchdown with a minute left in a game, and the only way they can get the ball back is by converting a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. It’s that kind of excitement the NFL is chasing after.