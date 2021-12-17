Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Comment About Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible performance on Thursday night against the Chargers, hauling in 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The best play he made came in overtime, as the All-Pro managed to slice through a few defenders and get to the end zone for a walk-off score.

Following the Chiefs’ thrilling win, Patrick Mahomes was asked about Kelce’s game-winning play. He managed to compliment his star tight end while also throwing a playful jab.

“That was a special moment,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “For him to make such a dynamic play, where he cut back, ran by people — you’d think he’s old so he can’t run by people, but he’s still running by people, and he got in the end zone. It was a special moment and I’m glad all that hard work he puts in every single day is paying off.”

Kelce, 32, might not be as fast as he used to be. However, he looked pretty quick on that final play of the game.

Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce: You'd think he's old so he can't run by people, but he still is. https://t.co/txrgIBspHj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 17, 2021

Kelce started off this season with a few uncharacteristic drops, but his performance in Week 15 more than made up for his early struggles.

With the win on Thursday night, the Chiefs have a two-game lead over the rest of the division.

The Chiefs will be back in action on Dec. 26 against the Steelers.