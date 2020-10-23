Patrick Mahomes Has Incredible Reaction To Daniel Jones Tripping

Daniel Jones actually had a really nice game on Thursday night against the Eagles. Unfortunately, the second-year quarterback’s highlights will be overshadowed by a brief clip of him tripping in the open field.

During the third quarter, Jones kept the ball on a read option and had nothing but open space. No one on the Eagles was going to catch him since he was moving at a top speed of 21 MPH.

However, the Duke product began to lose his footing around Philadelphia’s 30-yard line. It reached the point where he just crashed right on the turf.

Plenty of NFL fans were tweeting about that moment since it’s unknown when we’ll see a quarterback get tripped up by the turf monster ever again. Patrick Mahomes couldn’t even help himself from chiming in on the incident.

“I mean I can’t even say anything cause I would never be able to run that far either,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter.

Mahomes is probably right on this one. He’s not as quick as Jones, so we’re not exactly sure how far he’d get on a designed quarterback run.

The good news for Jones is that New York still ended up scoring a touchdown on that drive. The bad news is that his team blew a double-digit lead with only a few minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jones and the G-Men will try to bounce back next week when they host Tom Brady and the Bucs.