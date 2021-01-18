Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Browns Player Who Hit Him

Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson made the tackle on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that got him sent out with a concussion. But he hopes that Mahomes isn’t badly hurt.

Taking to Twitter after the AFC Divisional Game, Wilson offered prayers to Mahomes. Wilson said he hopes that Mahomes is healthy enough to play in the AFC Championship Game.

“Prayers to @PatrickMahomes. I pray you back next week!” Wilson tweeted. “Go be great like you have been!”

Fortunately, it looks like Mahomes is in good spirits. He retweeted Wilson with the message, “All good brother!”

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the early prognosis for Mahomes appears good. Head coach Andy Reid took told the media that he expects Mahomes to be good to go for the AFC Championship Game.

That said, Mahomes still needs to go through the NFL concussion protocol in order to be eligible to play. And concussions can be tricky things to navigate through.

Mahomes was playing superb football prior to his injury. He completed 70-percent of his passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, and had another touchdown on the ground.

Chad Henne was able to hold down the fort just well enough to keep the Browns from making a comeback. But Chiefs fans will definitely prefer to have Mahomes under center when the Buffalo Bills come to Arrowhead Stadium.

Will Patrick Mahomes start in the AFC Championship Game?