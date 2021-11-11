Patrick Mahomes Has Clear Message For NFL Defenses

The Chiefs‘ offense hasn’t been high-flying this season, but Patrick Mahomes isn’t ready to change his mindset just yet.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes discussed the Chiefs’ struggles on offense. When talking about their passing attack, he revealed that he’s going to continue to take shots down the field.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “The last few years I’ve take those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points. Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

Believe it or not, Mahomes only has two games this season with at least 300 passing yards. That’s because defenses have done an excellent job of taking away those explosive plays.

Mahomes has shown that he’s willing to take what the defense gives him, but the Chiefs are clearly at their best when they’re able to stretch the field.

Another reason Mahomes won’t change his approach is because defenses need to respect the Chiefs’ ability to connect on deep passes.

“I think, just in general, even when we’re not connecting on them, it still tells that defense they have to back up, and it opens up stuff underneath,” he explained. “Taking those shots during the game, even if they’re not connecting, it kind of puts a little bit of a fear into the defense to know they can’t start coming up; they can’t start jumping some of our routes.”

The Chiefs will need Mahomes to play at an elite level this Sunday when they take on the Raiders in a pivotal AFC West showdown.