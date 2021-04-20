Patrick Mahomes Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

After the Super Bowl was over, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery to repair a toe injury that affected him throughout the postseason. Now that he’s out of his walking boot, he has a message for the rest of the NFL.

Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the NFL ever since he was named Kansas City’s starter in 2018. He already has over 14,000 passing yards, 114 touchdown passes and only 24 interceptions.

Despite all his accomplishments at such a young age, Mahomes thinks he can actually get better.

We’re not kidding, Mahomes recently outlined how he plans to improve his overall game for the 2021 season. Just the thought of him getting better should send shivers down opposing defensive coordinators’ spines.

“There are so many different things I can improve in my game,” Mahomes told The Athletic, via ProFootballTalk. “Being able to kind of restart, and start from [the] injury with the feet, I can really improve my footwork. I’ve dealt with ankle injuries in my career and being able to teach myself how to hit in the right spots with my feet. Teaching myself just how to get back from this injury will help me out in the long run.”

Great players rarely get complacent, so it shouldn’t surprise us that Mahomes is working hard on his game.

It also makes a lot of sense that Mahomes is putting an emphasis on his footwork. The last thing him or the Chiefs want is to see him re-injure his left foot.

Kansas City did an excellent job of revamping its offensive line for Mahomes this offseason, signing Austin Blythe, Kyle Long and Joe Thuney.

The Chiefs will be out for revenge next season, especially after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.