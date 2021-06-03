The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reveals If He’s Healthy Enough To Play In A Game Right Now

Patrick Mahomes running on the field at Super Bowl LV.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles during the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes limped his way to last season’s finish line which included a heroic, yet hobbled performance in Super Bowl LV.

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ superstar dealt with turf toe down the stretch of the postseason. And while he still made plenty of highlight plays throughout the playoffs, it was obvious he wasn’t 100 percent. He was even seen walking with a slight limp during Super Bowl LV.

It’s been almost four months since the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is Mahomes finally healthy and ready for the upcoming 2021 season? He had nothing but positive news to share on Thursday.

Mahomes told reporters he believes he’d be ready to play if there was a game today. It sounds like he’s close to 100 percent.

A hobbled Patrick Mahomes took the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl. We know what he’s capable of when he’s 100 percent.

The reality is the Chiefs should once again be the favorite to emerge from the AFC this upcoming season. Mahomes should be healthy. Kansas City’s weapons are still elite and its offensive line is much improved.

Offensive line is the one area the Chiefs needed to improve this off-season. They did so by trading for Orlando Brown. If he continues playing at a high level, Mahomes won’t be hitting the turf too often this upcoming season.

Mahomes’ health will continue to be a story leading up to the 2021 season. But it certainly sounds like it’s heading in the right direction.

