Andy Reid Shares Thursday Update On Patrick Mahomes

The eyes of the NFL are on Patrick Mahomes leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Mahomes has been in the concussion protocol since last weekend’s Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, Mahomes participated in practice, though the Chiefs held things to a contactless walkthrough. Today, Mahomes “looked like Patrick Mahomes” during the open portion of the team’s practice, Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor said. That is always a good thing, considering just how high the standard of being Patrick Mahomes is.

“Pat looked good out there,” head coach Andy Reid said after practice today. “He’s moving around well. He feels good. It’s just important that we follow the protocol, and that’s what we’re doing.”

It seems like Mahomes is on pace to be able to return for Sunday’s game, which is good news for the Chiefs. They’ll face a hot Buffalo Bills team, which has really rounded into form in recent weeks, beating teams with huge offensive outputs, and defensive efforts.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills in Buffalo earlier this year, 26-17. The Chiefs opened as 5-point favorites for Sunday’s game, though things are down to three-points at many sportsbooks. Uncertainty in Mahomes’ status is obviously a major facet in the line shrinking.

Chiefs-Bills kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The AFC Champion will take on the winner of the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

