How Long Patrick Mahomes Could Miss After Surgery

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Patrick Mahomes would undergo surgery. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was dealing with turf toe throughout the playoffs, although it never really hindered his production.

As far as the severity of his injury, Rapoport said that Mahomes would undergo surgery to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot.

The good news is that Dr. Robert Anderson expects Mahomes to make a full recovery from this injury. The bad news, however, is that he’ll have to miss a significant amount of time.

It turns out the recovery time from this surgery is roughly 4-5 months. Mahomes will have to wear a boot for at least a few weeks.

"Recovery time from this type of surgery is about 4 – 5 months." — FOX Sports: NFL

Mahomes will have to spend the next few months on the shelf, but he is expected to be ready for training camp at this time.

Despite dealing with a toe injury that needed surgery to correct it, Mahomes refused to use it as an excuse for the Chiefs‘ loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

“I mean, I can’t say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it,” Mahomes said. “You battle through it. You’re playing football. You have to battle through injuries.”

The NFL is as its best when Mahomes is on the run making plays. Hopefully, he’ll be at full strength for the 2021 season.