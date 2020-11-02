Patrick Mahomes Is Amazed By Crazy Tyreek Hill Statistic

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense tend to break records each and every week. Superstar wideout Tyreek Hill is the latest to stamp his name in the NFL record books.

The electric Hill caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the New York Jets on Sunday. One of his touchdowns came on an impressive 41-yard touchdown throw from Mahomes. The touchdown reception notched a new record for Hill.

Hill has now caught 23 touchdowns that went at least 40 yards. He’s tied the legendary Randy Moss for the most 40-plus yards touchdowns in NFL history. A little reminder: Hill is only 26 years old.

The Chiefs offense continues to amaze, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Mahomes couldn’t be happier for his electric wideout’s new NFL record. Take a look at the Kansas City quarterback’s message for Hill in the tweet below.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look unstoppable this season, as they did last year. It’s tough to imagine any team taking down the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Following the Chiefs’ 35-9 victory this past weekend. they’ve moved to 7-1 on the season. Kansas City’s upcoming schedule sets up nicely, with games against Carolina and Las Vegas before the game we’ve all been waiting for, the Chiefs versus Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Nov. 29.

As long as Mahomes and Hill keep connecting on electric touchdowns, the Chiefs are going to keep winning football games.